Ondo Guber: Aiyedatiwa, Jimoh Ibrahim Return APC Forms

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim submitted their nomination and expression of interest forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s governorship ticket yesterday. Addressing journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the governor promised to consolidate his achievements.

Aiyedatiwa said he paid some salaries, pension and other arrears being owed since 2014. He said he had nothing to fear about his chances of picking the ticket. Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South in the Senate, promised to turn the state into Dubai in Nigeria if allowed to govern the state.

He described himself as the best aspirant among others, stating that he is wealthy enough not to steal the resources of Ondo state as a governor. Ibrahim said: “I have several degrees and PhD which you can all see and I have attached them to the forms submitted.

“Beyond that, I ran for the election of the governorship in 2003. “Baba Ajasin, Ajagu and myself. Baba Ajasin came first with about 320,000 votes, and the other followed with about 205, 000 votes. “I followed with about 19,6000 votes very close, they are all dead and I am the only person alive.”