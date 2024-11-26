Ondo Guber: Aiyedatiwa, Adelami Present Certificate Of Return To Tinubu

Share

…as Guv tells Ajayi, others to present their ideas to him for implementation

…says people must earn more to cope with a harsh economy

Newly returned Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aitedatiwa, and his Deputy, Olayide Adelami on Tuesday evening presented their Certificates of Return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting alongside his Deputy, said he was at the Villa to show appreciation to the President for ensuring a level playing field for the election.

Asked what his message was to the opposition, especially to his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the opposition’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Aiyedatiwa, said they should pass their ideas through him for implementation for the ultimate benefit of the people.

The governor, who cleared the 18 local governments in the state at the November 16th poll also acknowledged the harsh economic realities in the state enjoining the people to engage more in creative endeavours to earn more money for survival.

The governor attributed his victory to the good governance his administration had been able to deliver in the state having been in the saddle for ten months ahead of the election.

On what he did to win with a wide margin, he said “Don’t forget that I’m not just coming in as a fresher, I’m a sitting governor who has been at the service of the state for the past 10 months, and the people have seen what we have been able to do within 10 months. One of the reasons they came out en-mass to vote for our party ”

Asked what he would tell his opponents at the election, Aiyedatiwa said “Well, my advice to the opposition, since he desired to also govern the state, meaning he has an offering, but the people prefer us, so he should join hands with the winning party; with the government.

“In terms of whatever offering he has, he can still pass them through us so that we can pass it on to the people so that the people will be the overall winner at the end of the day.”

On how he managed to win the election despite the prevailing hardship in the country, the governor said “You see, the people of Ondo State, we are not just politically aware, we are also economically aware of the happenings in the country.

Yes, it’s true that after the removal of subsidy, there have been some kind of economic challenges, you know, which not only in Ondo State but across the nation,

“But we’re able to educate our people, especially the engagement we had during the August end-bad-governance protest, we’re able to engage our people all across and during our campaign, we also let them know that what we’re experiencing now is just for a time; that society is not static.

We try to educate our people that the only thing we need to do now is to look for a way to earn more so that we can meet up with the cost of living.”

