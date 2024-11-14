Ondo Guber: A’Court Sacks LP Candidate, Olusola Ebiseni, 3 Days To Poll

Share

The Court of Appeal Abuja yesterday sacked the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Saturday’s Ondo State governorship poll, Olusola Ebiseeni.

The court in a unanimous judgment prepared by Justice Hamma Barka but read by Justice Adebukola Banjoko held that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and recognise Ebiseeni and Ezekiel Awude as the LP’s governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the election.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order on a suit filed by the duo. The judge held that the second primary election that produced them was valid and must be upheld by the electoral body.

According to him, there was evidence that Ebiseeni paid the sum of N20 million for the nomination form and was duly issued a form that led to the conduct of the second primary election.

He also held that there was evidence that the LP ordered him to pay the sum of N5 million to Festus Olorunfemi as expenses upon his withdrawal from the governorship race. Justice Nwite therefore ordered INEC to publish their names as lawful candidates of the LP for the election.

Meanwhile, thugs in the early hours of yesterday attacked some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State injuring six of them The off-circle governorship election will be held in the state this weekend.

One of the victims, Olowoniyi Akinleminu, is said to have been taken to the intensive care unit of the State Specialist Hospital in Akure.

Spokesman for the PDP in the state, Adeyemi Raymond Fasoranti, said he believes the hoodlums were allegedly sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the success of the party’s campaign rally on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunla – mi-Omisanya said the Police boss has directed the SCID to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter.

