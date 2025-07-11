Ondo: Group Backs Coroner Inquest Into Akeredolu’s Death

Following the move to investigate the death of former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, the Sunshine League of Professionals has declared its support for the coroner inquest set up by State Government.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Friday by the group Chairman, Dr Bayo Akinrimisi, said the state government is acting in the public interest.

According to the group, it is regrettable that some individuals have falsely implied that the state government has a personal agenda against those connected to the late governor.

It said: “We wish to respond to the editorial published by The Nation under the aforementioned title.

“While we respect every citizen’s right to voice their opinions, we find it troubling and disappointing that such a serious matter as the passing of a sitting governor has been politicized and misrepresented in public discourse.

“To clarify, the recent statement from the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State regarding several petitions for a coroner’s inquest into the death of former Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was a constitutional and administrative response to public concern, nothing more.

“It is regrettable that some individuals have falsely implied that the current Governor or Attorney General has a personal agenda against those connected to the late Governor.

“We, as citizens of Ondo State, are committed to ensuring that our government acts responsibly.

“The Ondo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, must ensure to uphold the rule of law and transparency. We hold the late Arakunrin Akeredolu in high regard, honouring his legacy in both words and actions.

“However, a government elected by the people must not overlook lawful petitions from its citizens. Acknowledging and evaluating such requests is both a legal obligation and a duty of any responsible government.

“It is therefore unfair and misleading to reduce our genuine concerns to a mere political dispute or a personal vendetta.

“The calls for a coroner’s inquest arise from public interest and deserve to be treated with the seriousness and impartiality they warrant.

“Should the state government find the request for a coroner’s inquest to be reasonable, we expect it to be conducted lawfully, transparently, and respectfully.”

According to the group, it will go to court if the state government fails to yield to the public request.

“There is no need for any individual, group, or media outlet to incite unnecessary alarm or public anxiety over a process that is entirely civil and lawful.

“The people of Ondo State deserve mature, factual, and responsible dialogue, especially regarding the loss of a leader. Our government should focus on healing, development, and unity, rather than political distractions.

“If the current administration fails to address this call, we may have no choice but to seek legal recourse to compel the Ondo State Government to act appropriately.

“Let it be clear: the pursuit of truth and clarity will remain free from political influence, and there is no reason to fear the truth.”