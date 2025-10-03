Ondo Govt’s Projects On Course, None Will Be Abandoned – Gov’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has reassured the citizens of the state that the administration remains fully committed to delivering on its promises, despite recent criticisms about the pace of work on government projects.

Lawson, in a statement, highlighted the remarkable strides of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration since the Governor was sworn in for his current tenure in February 2025.

According to him, the administration has, within a short period, recorded milestones in infrastructural renewal, education, rural development, and empowerment initiatives targeted at youths and women across the state.

Lawson emphasised that many of the projects currently being executed are products of the 2025 appropriation, which only came into effect a few months ago.

He said: “The impression that government projects are moving slowly is unfounded. What is happening is that contractors are now mobilised, and works are ongoing simultaneously across the state.

“Many of these projects are just taking off because budgetary provisions were only recently made available.”

The SSA noted that Governor Aiyedatiwa has also prioritised the completion of inherited projects from his predecessor. Chief among them is the Onyarugbulem flyover in Akure, which he assured is receiving the necessary attention to ensure its timely delivery.

Lawson stressed that the administration’s vision goes beyond infrastructure. “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s ‘OUR EASE’ Agenda is about inclusive development.

“Beyond roads and buildings, the government is heavily investing in education, rural development, and empowerment programmes for our youths and women.

“The goal is to leave no community behind in the development process,” he stated.

While acknowledging the role of citizens in holding government accountable, Lawson praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for his openness to public opinion.

“This Governor is a democrat to the core. He does not take offence at criticisms, not even the provocative ones from some politically exposed persons. Instead, he sees them as part of the democratic process and an opportunity to do better.”

Reassuring residents, Lawson maintained that no project embarked upon by the present administration would be abandoned.

He called for patience and cooperation, promising that the people of Ondo State would soon begin to enjoy the full benefits of the Governor’s commitment to transforming the state in line with his development blueprint.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa is determined to actualise the ‘OUR EASE’ Agenda, and we urge our people to continue supporting the government. In the coming months, the results will speak for themselves,” Lawson said.