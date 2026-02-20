Ondo Govt Woos Investors With Investment Summit

The Ondo State government is set to hold investment summits as part of activities to mark the first anniversary of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and to shore up Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) into the state’s economy.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aiyedatiwa on Entrepreneurship Development and Chairman of the Investment Committee, Summy Smart-Francis said the administration is taking deliberate steps to introduce bold reforms and strategies aimed at repositioning the state for sustainable economic growth and transforming it from a civil service–dependent economy into a diversified and industrialised one.

Smart-Francis said the state Investment Summit 2026, with the theme: “The New Order: Forging A Pathway To Prosperity,” would hold on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the International Cultural and Event Centre (The Dome), Alagbaka, Akure.

According to him, the Summit is aiming at attracting investments into the state to create job opportunities and transform the state from a civil service state to an industrial hub.

Smart-Francis disclosed that the state government would sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), including the Deep Seaport.

He explained that international investors, investors from the country, and captains of industry are expected at the summit.

He further explained that registration for participants could be done online and physically at the registration desk at Investment House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Expressing optimism about the impact of the summit, Smart-Francis said it would mark a turning point in the state’s economy.

According to him “This summit will bring significant change to Ondo State’s economy because concrete investment commitments will be secured.

“These projects will boost internally generated revenue and create massive job opportunities for our people.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA, Mr Emmanuel Omomowo, said the state was opening up all major sectors of the economy to investors, including the blue economy, agriculture, bitumen, solid minerals, and silicon sand.

He said the Aiyedatiwa administration was committed to creating a seamless investment climate through incentives and regulatory reforms.

His words”The state government has put in place several incentives to ensure ease of doing business, and we have also secured licences for solid minerals in the state to enable investors to operate without difficulty.”

According to him, investors would also enjoy access to large expanses of land, particularly for agricultural ventures.

Omomowo said “We are ready to provide adequate land for investors, including those in agriculture, and in some cases, such land will be provided free of charge by the government.’

A member of the Summit Committee, Mr. Razaq Obe, assured that the state would ensure quick follow-up on all investment interests generated from the summit.

Obe said “Within 48 hours after the summit, all investors who indicate interest in any sector will be contacted by the committee for further engagement.”

He noted that Ondo State’s strategic location and natural endowments make it a natural business hub.

He said, “Ondo State is uniquely positioned as a natural hub for business, considering its boundaries with several states and its long coastline.

“The governor intends to explore these advantages to turn the state into an industrial hub.”

Obe said the administration was determined to expand agricultural value chains to stimulate job creation and economic growth.

According to him “Our tax reforms are investor-friendly, and we believe investors will see Ondo State as one of the best destinations to invest in Nigeria.”

The Commissioner for Community Development and Regional Integration and member of the summit committee, Mr Wale Akinlosotu, said the state was targeting Nigerians in the diaspora as key partners in its development drive.

Akinlosotu said “We are working to showcase the economic potentials of Ondo State to Nigerians in the diaspora, especially Ondo indigenes abroad, so they can identify areas to invest in and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.”