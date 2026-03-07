Ondo Govt Warns Fuel Marketers Against Artificial Scarcity

The Ondo State Government has warned fuel marketers against creating artificial scarcity in the state by shutting down filling stations despite having fuel in stock.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Johnson Jaiyeola Alabi, issued the warning on Saturday while expressing concern over reports that some marketers were deliberately halting sales of petrol in an attempt to disrupt economic activities across the state.

Alabi noted that the government is not opposed to fuel being sold at the prevailing market price but cautioned that marketers must avoid actions capable of triggering panic buying among residents.

According to him, deliberately withholding fuel from the market could create unnecessary hardship for motorists, businesses and commuters, while also affecting the smooth running of economic activities in the state.

The commissioner therefore urged fuel marketers to operate responsibly and ensure uninterrupted sales to the public, warning that any filling station found culpable of creating artificial scarcity would face decisive action in line with the law.

“However, marketers must desist from creating artificial scarcity, which could trigger panic buying and disrupt economic activities across the state.

“Any filling station found culpable of this offence will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law,” the commissioner said.