Ondo Govt Upgrades Drug Warehouse

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has unveiled the newly upgraded Central Medical Stores in Akure, now transformed into a Pharma-grade Warehouse, as part of efforts to eliminate fake and counterfeit drugs in the state.

Speaking at the commissioning, the governor emphasized that health remains a top priority of his administration.

He said access to safe, quality, and affordable medicines is fundamental to his government’s commitment to building a healthier and stronger state.

Describing the project as a significant milestone in strengthening the state’s healthcare delivery system, Aiyedatiwa noted that the upgrade represents a bold step toward eliminating counterfeit and substandard drugs from public health facilities.

He explained that the transformation of the Central Medical Stores was achieved through a strategic partnership between the Ondo State Government, the Federal Government, and the Global Fund via counterpart funding.

“It became imperative to upgrade the facility to a Pharma-grade Warehouse that adheres to international best practices for drug storage, thereby protecting the potency, safety, and quality of all health commodities,” the governor stated.

He identified the circulation of fake and substandard drugs as one of the most serious health threats in Nigeria and Africa, assuring the public that the new facility will enhance quality assurance and procurement systems.

“With this facility, we are taking concrete steps to eliminate fake medicines from our supply chain. We have instituted strict procurement policies to ensure that all drugs are sourced exclusively from registered and reputable pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa added that the facility would not only ensure optimal storage conditions but also improve inventory management, reduce wastage, and guarantee the timely and safe distribution of medical supplies to hospitals and clinics across the state.

He also disclosed that the state recently partnered with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to produce the first edition of the Ondo State Essential Medicines List—another major stride in standardizing drug availability and healthcare delivery.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, represented by Mrs. Celine Onunkwo, Coordinator of the National Product Supply Chain Management Programme, described the facility as a critical milestone toward achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Onunkwo commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to health sector development and called for sustained investment in warehouse maintenance and distribution infrastructure to ensure long-term impact.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Health, Prof. Simidele Odimayo, praised the governor’s visionary leadership and emphasized that the successful upgrade reflects his dedication to building a resilient and efficient healthcare system.

Earlier in his welcome address, Pharmacist (Dr.) Amos Ayegbusi, Executive Secretary of the Ondo State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency (ODHCMA), described the upgrade as a major leap forward for the state’s health sector.

He thanked the governor for his unwavering support and timely release of counterpart funds, which facilitated the project’s completion.

Share