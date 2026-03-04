Ondo Govt Uncovers Illegal Gold Mining Sites

…Warns Against Illegal Mining Activities

The Ondo State Government has read the riot act to illegal miners in the state, warning that it will no longer tolerate any form of their activities within the state.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Johnson Alabi made this known during an on-the-spot inspection of suspected illegal mining sites in Ose Local Government Area.

The inspection, carried out in collaboration with members of the Ose Local Government Area Mineral Resources Committee, uncovered a suspected illegal gold mining site in the area.

The visit forms part of ongoing investigations aimed at verifying the presence of gold deposits and exploring lawful avenues to harness the resource for the benefit of both the State and the host community.

The assessment team, led by the Commissioner, inspected an excavation site located in Olufa Community, Elegbeka, where illegal artisanal mining activities had previously taken place.

Speaking during the visit, Engr. Alabi observed that the mining activity was largely surface-level artisanal work.

However, he noted that geological indications suggest the possibility of more substantial mineral deposits beneath the surface.

He said that the state government would take proactive steps, in line with due process and regulatory requirements, to ensure proper and lawful exploitation of the mineral resources.

The Commissioner disclosed that other communities with untapped mineral deposits, such as the Ute Community, known for its coal resources, would be adequately sensitised on government plans.

According to him, this approach would foster cooperation and prevent any hindrance to sustainable development efforts.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment, Alabi stated that the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, remains determined to harness the state’s abundant mineral resources across all local government areas in collaboration with the Federal Government for economic growth and community development.

Since mining falls under the Exclusive Legislative List of the Federal Government—thereby limiting direct state control, Alabi assured that the state would continue to pursue lawful strategies to secure tangible benefits for its people.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Clement Kolapo-Ojo, commended the Commissioner and his team for their prompt response and decisive action.

He urged the government to expedite necessary interventions before the onset of the rainy season, noting the risk of river overflow in the area where the gold deposits are located.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Mining Committee, Mrs Kehinde Adeniran, expressed appreciation to the Local Government Chairman for establishing the committee to monitor activities within the locality. She assured that the committee would intensify surveillance and promptly expose any illegal or unethical practices.

Other officials present at the assessment included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Alhaji Olabode Yusuf; Director of Mineral Resources, Mr Abiodun Jones; Deputy Director of Mineral Resources, Engr. Bidemi Oladapo, representatives of Proneg Consultancy Services, led by Mr Seun Okeowo, as well as divisional heads and councillors.