Ondo Govt Transfers Teaching Hospital To FG

The Ondo State government has handed over the Teaching Hospital of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) to the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

The Teaching Hospital complex, now renamed the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH), will serve as a medical education, training, and research centre for FUTA students, as well as provide specialised care to patients.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka, signed on behalf of the state government, while Dr. Ali Pate, Minister of Health, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, signed on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of the Teaching Hospital in the town. He said the town was the only state capital without a Teaching Hospital in the entire country.

Performing the official handing over and unveiling in Akure, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who was represented by his deputy, Adelami, said his administration took the bold step to further deepen medical education and research in the country.

According to him, “The decision to hand over this hospital is rooted in a clear and strategic vision to elevate the standard of healthcare for every citizen of Ondo state and the country as a whole.

“By handing over this asset to the Federal Government of Nigeria, we are effectively unlocking a stream of superior funding, advanced equipment procurement, specialised personnel recruitment, and robust inclusion in national and international research networks.

“It ensures a future where our citizens will have access to an expanded array of specialist services. We are confident that the brilliant minds we train here will benefit from enhanced research opportunities and collaboration with federal universities. Again, the hospital’s infrastructure will undergo comprehensive modernisation,” the governor disclosed.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing the health and well-being of Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor assured staff of the institution of a seamless transition to the new management, saying the teaching hospital will thrive globally in medical education under the watch of the federal government.

His words “As I sign this instrument of transfer today, I do so with profound optimism. I see not just a transfer of an asset, but the gifting of a greater future to the Sunshine State.

“I see a future where this institution, now under the federal government, will become a globally recognised centre of medical excellence, saving countless lives and defining a new era of healthcare in Nigeria” He added.

Delivering his address, Pate, said the new federal government-owned teaching hospital will transform the health landscape of Ondo state and Nigeria in terms of training, research, and services.

According to him “It is with deep humility that I come here, with the delegated authority of my boss, President Bola Tinubu, to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), transferring the UNIMED Teaching Hospital to become the new Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital.

“I want to thank the governor and his team for the amazing collaboration and facilitation to get us to the point we are today,” Pate said.

The minister acknowledged the role of notable figures in the state, including elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, among many others.