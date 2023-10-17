Ondo Govt To Distribute Noodles To 200,000 Primary Pupils

Not less than 200,000 pupils of primary schools are to benefit from the noodles to be distributed by the palliative committee inaugurated by the Ondo State government to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidies from petroleum products.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju who disclosed this at a press conference said 10,000 packs of noodles would be distributed through the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB).

Ademola-Olateju said the State government has concluded arrangements to disburse N10,000 cash transfers to over 18,000 vulnerable people across the state as part of efforts to cushion hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

The Commissioner said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has paid all outstanding salary arrears of local government and primary school teachers as well as pensioners owed by the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

According to her, arrangements have also been concluded by the Palliatives Committee with the SUBEB to share 10,000 packs of Indomie noodles with over 192,000 primary school pupils in the state.

Speaking on the efforts of the Palliative Committee, Olateju said “1,000 vulnerable persons are to benefit in each of the 18 local government areas. The list of beneficiaries is to be generated by the existing Local Government Committees in conjunction with the representatives of the market Women’s Association, Park Management Committee, and United Partisan groups and religious bodies.

“400 Nano businesses in each local government area will also be given cash transfers. Farm Input: some farm inputs and equipment have been acquired including tricycle and power tiller. Tricycles would be given free to each local government area and not individuals,” the Commissioner said.

“Mr Governor has cleared the backlog of salaries arrears owed all Local government staff, Primary school Teachers, and Pensioners between 2016 and 2017.

“The administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko owed these categories of staff seven months arrears of salaries, which the present administration of Governor Akeredolu has now cleared.”

The Commissioner said the government was already making arrangements to offset all arrears of gratuities of retired Local Government staff and primary school teachers which dated back to 2012.