Ondo Govt To Cover Medical Expenses Of Accident Victims

The Ondo State govern- ment has announced the rebranding and restructuring of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to enhance rapid response and service delivery to accident victims. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the state stated that the government has commenced renovations of EMS base stations in Bolorunduro, Igbara-Oke, and Ore in Odigbo, Ondo East, and Ifedore local government areas of the state.

Declaring open the annual conference of the Association of Medical Social Workers of Nigeria (AMSWON) hosted by the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Health, Prof Simidele Odimayo, highlighted the achievements of the government in the health sector.

The Governor explained that accident victims in the state can now access emergency assistance by calling dedicated mobile numbers after which ambulances will promptly convey them to the nearest general hospital for stabilization and treatment. Aiyedatiwa said that the state government would cover all medical expenses incurred within the first 48 hours of such emergencies.

The Governor empha- sized the crucial role of medical social workers in addressing socio-economic barriers that hinder access to healthcare. He commended their dedication to ensuring that patients and families receive holistic care that bridges the gap between medical treatment and social well-being.

Aiyedatiwa highlighted the state’s recent achievements in the health sector, noting that the restructuring of tertiary health institutions, including UNIMEDTH, over the past 10 to 15 months has strengthened leadership, improved efficiency, and restored public confidence in the healthcare system.