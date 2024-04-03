Ondo Govt To Civil Servants: Insulate Yourself From Politics

The Ondo State government has warned civil servants against involving themselves in partisan politics or attending rallies of political gladiators.

The State Head of Service (HOS), Mr Bayo Philip who issue the warning on Wednesday said civil servants should maintain their neutrality and discharge their duties in line with the code of conduct.

Speaking at the official flag-off of promotion for civil servants, Philip said no fewer than 4,200 workers who are due for promotion would be promoted as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had approved the promotion of all deserving officers with attendant financial benefits.

Philip, who appreciated the government for the gesture, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate by putting in their best in their service delivery, saying to whom much is giving, much is expected.

This was as he said his leadership would be aversed to a situation where officers retiring early in any particular year they are due for promotion would be made to go home without their last promotion.

The Head of Service said the promotion process for the year 2025 would commence and be concluded before the end of the year such that they would begin to enjoy their promotion from the beginning of the year and subsequent years.

Philip, who noted that 2024 is an election year in the state, however, charged the public servants to insulate themselves from partisan politics and stay clear from any form of election campaigns under any guise.

He rather enjoined them to sustain the integrity of the service using the newly distilled approach ‘don’t deliver short, doesn’t deliver late as their guiding principle.

His words “I must appreciate Mr Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who said, Head of Service, don’t pursue me with any file, everyone who is due for promotion, go ahead and promote them.’

“The position of our governor, Aiyedatiwa is that a labourer is worthy of his wage even before his sweat will dry and an officer is worthy of his promotion as and when due,’ the HoS said.

“In Ondo State, no deserving officer has been left promoted and this has to do with the goodwill of the government of Ondo State

“Therefore I want to admonish you. In your respective desk, you must not deliver short and you must not deliver late.

“Whatever you are to do must be short of quality and must not be done late. Do your job as a patriotic civil servant that you are’ He further explained.

“I must also tell you. This is an election year. Do your job. You are civil servants and have nothing to do with partisan politics. Engage your mind more than you engage your mouth.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Training, Mrs. Dare-Atuse Olufunke enjoined participants not to take the promotion for granted but rather justify it by improved efficiency in their new positions.

She lauded the government for prompt approval of the process without stringent conditions and unnecessary encumbrances.