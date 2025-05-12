Ondo Govt Takes Over Prosecution Of Self-Styled Monarch

Share

The Ondo State Ministry of Justice has taken over the prosecution of a self-styled monarch in Ijare in Ifedore Local Government, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, and two chiefs from the State Police Command.

This development came as the court granted bail to the self-employed monarch and chiefs in liberal terms.

However, the prosecution said additional suspects have been arrested and are to be charged with the initial suspects.

Aladeseyi and two chiefs, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle, were ordered to be remanded in custody on the order of a Chief Magistrate Court for instigating a crisis in Ijare, Ifedore Local Government Area of the State.

The self-appointed monarch and others were arraigned before the court by the Police for allegedly installing Aladeseyi as the monarch of the vacant stool of Olujare of Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of the State.

The charges preferred against the suspects by the Police Prosecutor, Babatunde Ajiboye, accused the suspects of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and deliberately flouting the chief law of the state.

The charge read “That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on the 15th day of April, 2025 at about 1:00 am at Ijare town within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court did conspire together to commit misdemeanor to wit conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 (A) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006.”

“That you, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Adegbenro Akanle, and others at large on the same date, time, and place at about the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach of Public peace by illegally and purporting to install one Adekolajo Aladese as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval of the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs and thereby committed an offense contrary to punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Ajidahun, Adegbenro Akanle, and others at large on the same date, time and place at the aforementioned Magisterial district did install or purport to install Adekolajo Aladeseyi as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval by the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 15(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Ondo State Chiefs Law Cap. 27 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them before the Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Jaiyeola Solomon Ogungade.

The lead counsel to the suspects, Mr Adelanke Akinrata, asked the court to grant bail to them in liberal terms. He said the application is premised on section 36 sub 5 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

But when the case came for ruling on Monday, the Magistrate granted bail to the accused in the sum of one million and sureties in like sum.

The sureties must produce tax clearance for three years, and they must be people of good character.

He said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means.

The temporary relief granted to the suspects was short-lived as the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs E.T Kolade-Obanijesu,, said the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has taken over the prosecution of the case.

Chief Magistrate Ogungade, however, granted the takeover of the case and adjourned the hearing to June 13.

Share