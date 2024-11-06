Ondo Govt Takes Over Power Distribution, Retail

Share

The Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB) has licensed a company known as BEDC Ondo Limited (BEOL) to take over the distribution and retailing of electricity in the state.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) was in charge of power distribution in some states in the southwest geo-political zone and Edo State before the registration of BEOL.

With the amendment of the law that allowed state governments to take charge of their states on power distribution and retail, the BEDC Electricity registered BEDC Electricity Ondo Limited (BEOL), which would now take over from the BEDC PLC power distribution and retail services in the state.

BEOL was licensed on Wednesday by Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau(OSERB), and the license was presented to Mr Olumide Atilola, who led the management of the BEDC to the event.

Presenting the license to BEOL officials in his office at Alagbaka, Akure, the Coordinator of Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau, Engr. Stephen Bolawole said the licensing was in line with the new constitutional requirements.

He said NERC had earlier written to OSERB to take full control of the electricity market in Ondo State starting from October 22, 2024.

Present at the presentation, the BEDC Managing Director was represented by the Regional Head, Akure, Regional Head Ondo, Regional Technical, Ondo, Regional Technical, Akure, Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineering, Engr Samuel Folorunso, License Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria(LECAN) among others.

Bolawole said: “With the licensing of BEOL, the people of Ondo State shall henceforth communicate with OSERB and no longer BEDC PLC or NERC.”

