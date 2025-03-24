Ondo Govt Streamlines Revenue Collection

Share

The Ondo State Government has concluded arrangements to deploy a digital platform to streamline the collection of taxes and other government-related payments across the State.

This follows a working agreement between the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) and a consulting firm, BBA Consult Ltd.

Speaking after a demonstration meeting with the firm at the Governor’s Office in Akure, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to improving revenue collection through innovation.

He said that the new platform would not only simplify tax payments but also significantly enhance revenue generation for Ondo State.

By leveraging this system, the Governor said, the government aims to curb leakages, improve compliance, and create a more transparent and accountable tax structure.

He emphasized that increased revenue from this initiative would be channelled into critical infrastructure development across the State.

According to him, a more efficient tax and payment system will provide the government with the financial capacity to invest in roads, healthcare facilities, schools, and other essential public services.

He also urged residents and businesses to embrace the new digital platform, assuring them of its security, ease of use, and long-term benefits for the State’s economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of BBA Consult Limited, the Director, Maryam Abisola, explained that every taxpayer in the state would now have a unique taxpayer ID linked to their profile, which includes essential details such as phone number, address, and age.

She assured residents that these records would remain confidential and accessible only to the individual taxpayer.

Abisola further elaborated on the platform’s functionality, detailing how it simplifies tax payments and other financial transactions for both citizens and the government.

According to her, the digital system is designed to eliminate bottlenecks associated with manual payments, ensuring seamless transactions across various sectors.

During a live demonstration, the consultant showcased how the Governor, as the first registered taxpayer on the platform, could seamlessly generate and pay his annual tax bill.

The system allows users to select the government agency they are paying to and choose from multiple payment options, including card payments, bank transfers, USSD codes, or in-person payments at designated banks.

After completing a transaction, taxpayers can download receipts with unique verification codes, which tax officials can authenticate via the platform.

Beyond tax payments, the platform also serves as a one-stop shop for various government-related payments. Residents can process transactions related to commerce and industry, land and housing, billboard advertising, hospital management, natural resources, and education fees.

The consultant described it as an all-inclusive platform that consolidates multiple payment processes into a single, user-friendly system.

