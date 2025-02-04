Ondo Govt Slams Political Jobbers Over Attack On Commissioner

Share

The Ondo State government has blamed political jobbers and aggrieved contractors for the incessant media attacks on the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Strategic Communication, Allen Sowore said a group of frustrated contractors and desperate politicians were the ones masquerading as Ilaje Youths to malign the reputation of the Commissioner.

A group under the auspices of Ilaje Youth has fixed February 15 for a protest against Isaac for being a cog in the wheel of the progress of the government of their kinsman, Governor Aiyedatiwa.

The group led by Igbalaye Enikaaelu accused the commissioner of manipulating Governor Aiyedatiwa for her selfish reasons. The group cited the dissolution of the state executive council and the delay in the payment job done for the government as examples.

However, Sowore said the political jobbers and frustrated contractors have launched baseless media attacks against the finance commissioner.

According to him, the frustration of the aggrieved contractors is understandable since the finance commissioner has stopped the fraudulent transactions to siphon the resources of the state.

His words “Gone are the days of business as usual. Financial transactions in the state now strictly adhere to governance financial rules and procurement regulations.

“The accusation that the Finance Commissioner unduly influences the governor’s decisions is not only false but also mischievous and baseless. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is a rare leader who prioritizes merit and independence in decision-making, particularly in appointments.

“A clear example is his reappointment of the Amotekun Corps Commandant, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, despite numerous chauvinistic pressures. His courage was further evident in the appointments of Mr. Bayo Philip as Head of Service, Prince Segun Omojuwa as Chief of Staff, Mr. O. Orisabinone as Accountant General, and Mr Adebayo Olorunwa Rojugbokan as Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS)—all distinguished sons of Ilaje. At no point was he accused of being influenced by the Owo-born Finance Commissioner.

“Similarly, Governor Aiyedatiwa inherited and has retained some statutory appointments by relevant laws. So why is the Finance Commissioner’s appointment now being framed as the greatest challenge facing this administration?

“The truth is, Ilaje sons and daughters should be grateful for the unprecedented opportunities they now enjoy under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership. Never in the state’s history has Ilaje had it this good.

“Given that only 12 individuals will govern the state in a century (assuming each serves two full terms), this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that must be protected and cherished.

“Regarding the appointment of Engr. Olawoye Ayorinde Abiola, FNSE, as the new Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, it is unsurprising that certain contractors and politicians feel aggrieved.

“Some are accustomed to cutting corners, while others believe these positions are their birthright. However, no governor should be prevented from appointing individuals based on merit and dedication to service.

“Furthermore, recruitment into the state civil service is ongoing. Just last week, over 60 Administrative Officers were hired. The lists of successful candidates for teaching at both primary and secondary public schools will also be released soon.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s approach to appointments has always been inclusive. He consults critical stakeholders and leaders across all the 18 LGs & 203 wards before making constituency-related decisions.

“The notion that one individual will determine all state appointments is nothing but a fabrication and an act of blackmail.

“To those peddling the absurd claim that the Commissioner for Finance is the sole occupant of the VIP lodge, I challenge you—meet me there today. Let us conduct a headcount and settle this ridiculous falsehood once and for all.

“We are not blind to the schemes, desperate tactics, or your network of deception by thesdesperadosos. But Governor Aiyedatiwa remains focused on delivering inclusive governance and improving the lives of all citizens. We also know those who cowardly behind all these; their day of reckoning is near!’

