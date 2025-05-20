Ondo Govt Resuscitates Children’s Parliament, After 12 Years

Share

The Ondo State Government has said the Children’s Parliament would be resuscitated and feature as one of the activities to mark the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, an official has stated.

Dr Seun Osamaye, the Special Adviser on Women Affairs and Social Development, said this at a news conference to outline the programmes of activities for the 2025 Children’s Day celebration on Monday in Akure.

“Another activity which will be coming up tomorrow is visit to the state House of Assembly. “We’ll be meeting the Speaker at the State House of Assembly tomorrow and what we are doing tomorrow is to encourage these children to observe the plenary when it is ongoing and also to be able to encourage them to have access directly to first-hand information of what happens in the State House of Assembly.

“Ondo State Children’s Parliament which has been mori – bund for over 12 years will be revived; the process has been initiated and tomorrow the children will be at the State House of Assembly,” she said.

Osamaye promised that the state government would give the best participating school in competitions N500,000, as it rolled out activities to commemorate 2025 Children’s Day celebration on May 27.

“The first place winner of the competition will be given a lucky star prize of N500,000; the second position will go home with a sum of N200,000 and the third position winner too will be given a sum of N100,000.”

Share