Ondo Govt Reaffirms Support For Agribusiness, Energy

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended Johnvents Group as a model of how homegrown enterprises can evolve into global powerhouses while remaining deeply rooted in their host communities.

In his keynote address at the end-of-the-year party of the company, held in Akure, the state capital, Aiyedatiwa said Johnvents stands as a monument to what focused investment and structured institutional support can achieve

According to him, “With over ten factories, more than 1,500 direct employees, thousands of benefiting households, and an ecosystem of over 5,000 farmers, Johnvents is living proof that prosperity becomes inevitable when ingenuity meets institutional support.”

The Governor outlined his administration’s deliberate policies to position the state as a competitive hub for agribusiness, manufacturing, technology, and energy.

He cited reforms in ease of doing business, digitisation of government processes, infrastructure expansion, improved security, and the work of ONDIPA as foundations for long-term private-sector growth.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the success of companies like Johnvents reflects the broader vision of an inclusive, opportunity-driven economy:

He said, “The Johnvents story assures every investor here and across the world that Ondo State is ready for investment, ready for expansion, and ready for global competitiveness.”

“The event celebrated the achievements, resilience, and commitment of Johnvents’ workforce, as well as the organisation’s expanding impact across communities through education, youth development, and agribusiness empowerment.”

Aiyedatiwa said Johnvents Group is an indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain from production, processing, manufacturing, and distribution.

He said the Company is at the intersection of everything agriculture, unlocking immense value and ensuring food supply and premium export value for Africa.

The Executive Director of the group, Tarun Chawla, in his address reaffirmed the commitment of the company to deepening partnerships, investing in capacity, and building industries that contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic transformation and Africa’s global competitiveness.

The company operates a group structure, with seven businesses: Johnvents Cocoa Factory, Johnvents Trading, Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries DMCC, Johnvents Farms, Premium Cocoa Product (Ile-Oluji), and Haven Hauling, committed to driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing, and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world

Chawla, who highlighted the organisation’s growth trajectory, strengthened market relevance, and expanding global footprint, expressed profound gratitude to the Ondo state government for providing a stable, structured business environment that enables companies like Johnvents to thrive.

He added, “This year reshaped us as a business. We strengthened our operations, expanded our relevance, and demonstrated what a committed team can achieve when purpose and discipline align.

“The stability and clarity your administration provides form the foundation on which organisations like ours continue to grow and innovate.”

Chawla also appreciated the Group’s partners, including British International Investment (BII), International Finance Corporation, AFRIEXIM Bank, and other financial institutions, for their confidence in the company’s long-term vision.

He reaffirmed Johnvents’ commitment to nourishing Africa and the world, noting that the company is now a global value-chain participant with investments and collaborations spanning Africa, the UAE, Asia, and Europe.