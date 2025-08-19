Ondo Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Security, Welfare Of Corps Members

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has restated his administration’s commitment to the welfare and security of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

Speaking through the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, Aiyedatiwa said his government remains dedicated to youth empowerment, development, and welfare.

He assured corps members of a peaceful and conducive environment to carry out their national service and contribute meaningfully to society. The governor urged them to be law-abiding, security-conscious, and to conduct themselves in ways that project positively on their families, institutions, and the NYSC scheme.

“You are ambassadors of unity, peace, and development, and therefore must live up to this noble calling,” he said.

The governor further encouraged the corps members to embrace their host communities, identify areas of need, and take part in community development initiatives. He also advised them to take full advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to become self-reliant after their service year.

Aiyedatiwa appealed to community leaders and stakeholders to continue supporting and protecting corps members, urging them to provide a safe and enabling environment.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of commendation awards to outstanding camp officials. Mr. Aminu Jelili Adebayo won in the NYSC officials’ category, while Inspector Sanni Mary was recognised in the collaborating agencies’ category.