Ondo Govt Raises Alarm Over Out-Of-School Children

The Ondo State government has lamented the number of out-of-school children which it put at 240, 000 and the influx of underage children from the Northern parts of Nigeria to different parts of the State.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Victor Olabimtan who put the number of out-of-school children at 240,000 said this scourge is a time bomb waiting to explode.

Olabimtan said the number of underage children coming to Ondo state and other states in the southwest geo-political zone from the Northern region may worsen the security challenges being faced in the region.

Speaking with reporters in Akure, the State capital, Olabimtan stated that the rate of out-of-school children in South West Nigeria, not leaving out Ondo State, was becoming alarming and every stakeholder must be engaged to address it.

His words “There are about 240,000 out-of-school children in Ondo State. It has become a serious socioeconomic issue because it has become a breeding ground for social and political miscreants. Studies have shown it is a growing menace in this part of the world without leaving out our state.

“This menace is growing every day and needs the efforts of all stakeholders especially the press through reportage and continuous advocacy on the radio and television stations, harping on the advantages of a literate society over the illiterate one”, he pleaded.

Speaking on the effort of SUBEB to curb the menace, the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly said the current state government had turned the tide around in providing good infrastructures, sporting equipment, qualified teachers, and other materials needed to provide a quality learning environment for students in the state.

He said Ondo State has been able to access UBEC funds up to 2023, beating several states in the country in its commitment to ensure quality education in the state.

According to him, “When this government came in stream on February 24, 2017, the state of infrastructure and quality of curriculum in most of our schools are nothing to write home about. Most of the structures in our primary schools were in a state of despair, becoming a haven for dangerous reptiles and men of the underworld.

“This was the situation the government inherited and the government latched into the opportunity by paying the matching grants out at over N3.9 billion with additional same from UBEC. The government was able to turn around the narrative for the better.”

Olabimtan said the state government had also provided sporting equipment to schools and in the just concluded South West Regional Basic Education School Sports Competition, BESS, Ondo State came first and her athletes will represent the zone at the grand finale at the national level.

Some of the achievements of the State government, he said are the training of over 900 school administrators and the provision of digital devices for attendance management of pupils in schools, adding that uniform teaching modules are facilitated to ensure pupils have access to the same teaching across the state.

His words “As I tell you now, parents are taking their children from private schools to public schools and our attendance has improved.”

The SUBEB Chairman revealed that the State Smart School in Owo would commence operations next academic session by September 2024.

He said the Smart School Project birthed by UBEC Abuja is a Special Class of Basic Education Schools meant for gifted pupils to allow them to grow and study at their pace without retardation of any kind.

He said that there is no primary school in the State without computer systems and computer teachers, saying that not less than an additional 58 schools would be renovated and fenced while more than 100 will benefit from not less than 4,000 chairs and lockers to be distributed very soon.

Speaking on the challenges, he expressed dissatisfaction over the vandalisation of schools across the state, saying that people are also encroaching into school lands.

He, however, said the board was collaborating with relevant security agencies and other stakeholders to tackle the menace, charging communities to protect government properties in their domains because the properties belong to them.

He assured that the shortage of teachers will be addressed as soon as possible as the governor has assured that teachers and school guards will be recruited soonest.

He commended the State Government for fully implementing full education at the basic education level in Ondo State, adding that teachers’ promotion and development have been regular.

He said teachers in the State are graduates and less than 20 percent have NCE. With Ph.D. holders teaching in some schools in the state.

He appealed to members of the press to support the government in taking education to a higher place in the state, calling on individuals, organisations, groups, and communities to also support the government in ensuring quality education in Ondo State.