Ondo Govt Pays N2.4bn Gratuity Backlog For Retirees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has flagged off the bulk payment of ₦2.4 billion gratuity arrears to 2016 and 2017 retirees in the state service.

The Governor has promised to clear the backlog of pension and gratuity arrears inherited by his administration. He said the payment of the #2.4 billion was part of the fulfilment of the promise.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor described the exercise as a continuation of a deliberate and well-thought-out policy to ensure that every retiree receives their benefits in a fair and transparent manner.

The Governor said the disbursement was not a coincidence but a product of consistent planning, coming barely a week after his government paid over ₦1.4 billion to local government and primary school retirees.

According to him, “This is a culmination of our administration’s sincerity of purpose and unwavering resolve to honour men and women who gave their strength, intellect and years of service to the development of Ondo State.”

The Governor explained that his administration adopted the “year of exit” method as the sole criterion for gratuity qualification to eliminate bias and confusion in the process.

According to him, retirement is not an end but a dignified transition that deserves honour, fairness, and respect.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners, the Governor said, “We are resolutely committed to clearing all backlog of gratuity obligations. Our retirees deserve empathy, honour, and respect. This is not an act of favour; it is a moral and constitutional duty we hold dear.”

He recalled that since assuming office, his government had released ₦180 million monthly to defray gratuity arrears while ensuring regular payment of pensions at both state and local government levels.

He highlighted other welfare strides of his administration, including the payment of ₦2.236 billion to 2015 retirees; a ₦30,000 monthly allowance for pensioners as fuel subsidy support; installation of solar-powered streetlights and road beautification; digital infrastructure investments; and the O’Datiwa Metering Programme, which has installed over 15,000 meters in less than a year.

He also listed the approval of a six-kilometre road linking Scab Filling Station to Imafon and the establishment of the State Senior Secondary Education Board as part of ongoing developmental efforts.

While expressing appreciation to labour leaders, pension administrators and senior citizens for their patience and cooperation, Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed that his administration would remain people-oriented and responsive to the welfare of residents, especially during economic hardship.

He urged retirees to enrol in the Ondo State Health Insurance Scheme for accessible healthcare, stressing that “health is the foundation of happiness and longevity.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Pension Transitional Department, Bunmi Alade, lauded the governor for prioritising retirees’ welfare despite numerous developmental projects competing for funds.

Alade disclosed that the ₦2.396 billion payment marked the first time in the state’s history that two full years of gratuity arrears were cleared simultaneously.

The Permanent Secretary also appreciated the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners for their cooperation and support throughout the exercise.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ondo State chapter, Comrade Johnson Osuyemi, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his consistent efforts in addressing the welfare and financial concerns of pensioners.

Osuyemi said the union and its members had remained optimistic since the inception of the administration, noting that the governor had demonstrated a genuine commitment to easing the burdens of retirees.