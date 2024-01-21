Ondo Govt Partners Elizade Varsity On Development

The Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State and the State government have agreed to partner in the area of infrastructure and education development in the State.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Kayode Ijadunola who spoke with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa when he paid a condolence visit on the demise of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu sought the need for strong collaboration between the State Government and the University.

Prof Ijadunola said the Founder of the University, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo has invested so much in the University, not so much for what he stands to gain but as a deliberate commitment to building the State and Ilara-Mokin, the host community.

He said the University has employed no fewer than 500 indigenes of the State alongside others around the world who today contribute substantially to the socio-economic growth of the State, as well as the human capital which is pivotal to sustainable growth and development.

Although, he said Elizade University is a private investment, it remains a worthwhile property in the State, which would outlive the Founder and continue to prosper the state in a regenerative manner that will impact posterity and the entire human race.

Ijadunola pleaded with the state government to extend its assistance of solar power to the University which of course is an academic home to many students of the Institution who are also of Ondo State origin.

The Vice-Chancellor said he was in the office of the Governor to inform him of his assumption of office as the fourth Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University and to identify with the mood of the state over the demise of the erstwhile Governor Akeredelu while also praying for strength and wisdom for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

In his response, Aiyedatiwa said the death of the former Governor was a big loss because of the great contributions he had made in all spheres of human endeavor.

According to him, the burial of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredelu would not be a gloomy affair but the celebration of the life of a patriot who was true to life and mankind.

He said the former Governor would be given a well-deserved state burial, as the family is being awaited for further briefing.

Aiyedatiwa noted that Elizade University remains a fantastic University and the State Government holds the Founder, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo in very high esteem.

He said the Government and people of the State are proud of the giant strides being made by Elizade University and promised that the request of the Vice-Chancellor for the solar-power light-up of the campus would be given attention.

Meanwhile, Ijadunola visited the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi as well as the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti.

At the Deji’s Palace, Professor Ijadunola solicited the support of the Royal Father and his Kingdom for Elizade University to build a society where the impact of Education will not just be in “paper qualifications” but in the attainment of the “total man” for genuine transformation.

Oba Aladetoyinbo assured of the cooperation of his Kingdom while encouraging the new Vice-Chancellor to break new grounds.

At the Alara’s Palace, Professor Kayode Ijadunola pleaded with the Kabiyesi for continued Royal assistance to engender harmony in the relationship between the community and Elizade University.

He stressed the need for genuine manifestation of the Town- and Gown experience which of course will bring about real development of un-imaginable transformation.

The Alara, Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti said Elizade University is the baby of the community and will therefore as a people stop at nothing to preserve and protect the University and its interests.

He assured the Vice-Chancellor of the support and cooperation of the Alara-in-council and that of the entire community, noting that the Founder of the University, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo, and Elizade University remain the glory of Ilara-Mokin kingdom.