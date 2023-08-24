Ondo Govt Overrules Monarch Over Market Closure

The Ondo State government has overruled the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi on the closure of markets in Akure, the State capital for the celebration of the annual Aheregbe festival.

The government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said the order for the closure of markets violated the State Executive Council decision and the freedom and right of the citizens.

The Monarch in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye said the closure became imperative as part of the requirements for observing the age-long tradition of the annual Aheregbe Festival.

The Paramount Ruler in a statement said “The Palace of the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom wishes to notify the residents of Akure and its environment that all markets and shops in Akure will be shut on Friday 25th August 2023

But in a statement titled “Akure Shops and Markets Will Stay Open During Aheregbe Festival” said “On August 24, 2022, one of the decisions made by the Executive Council was that; there shall be no closure of markets in any part of the state without the approval of the Governor.

“The statement credited to Mr. Michael Adeyeye, the Press Secretary of His Majesty, the Deji of Akure constitutes a clear violation of an existing order of the Government, and an abridgement of the right of Akure residents to the pursuance of their livelihood.

“The public should note that even if approval was sought, such closure would have been limited to Ọjà Ọba (Oba’s Market) in Akure.

We urge our respected Royal Father, His Majesty, the Deji of Akure to respect the government’s decision and refrain from any action that can inconvenience, and, or inflict economic pain on Akure inhabitants.

“We also ask that the cordial relationship between the revered stool of the Deji not be drawn into open confrontation with the government. Akure residents are urged to go about their normal business on Friday and beyond, in pursuance of their freedoms.

“No market or shop shall be closed by anyone either by coercion or threat of force before, during or after the Aheregbe festival. Whoever flies in the face of this directive will draw the ire of the government. The government of Ondo State ask that; everyone should be law abiding and move about freely in the pursuit of happiness.”