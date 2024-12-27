Share

The Ondo State Government has issued a firm directive for the immediate recovery of its properties allegedly taken over by private individuals.

The move comes amid growing concerns about the mismanagement of state assets following the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu last year December.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, announced that the government will take legal action against anyone refusing to return state properties.

He noted that some individuals have resisted previous recovery efforts, accusing the current administration of undermining Akeredolu’s legacy.

Ajulo also revealed plans to conduct a comprehensive audit of state assets to ensure public resources are properly accounted for.

He stressed that the government remains committed to pursuing legal accountability for any acts of misappropriation as part of its broader efforts to restore public trust and promote transparency.

