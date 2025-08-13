Ondo Govt Orders Coroner’s Inquest Into UNIMED Registrar’s Death

The Ondo State government has ordered coroner inquests into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr. Ezekiel Imole Adeniran, the late Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo.

Forty-one-year-old Adeniran, the late former Registrar of UNIMED, was reported to have died under circumstances shrouded in mystery. The request comes amid growing controversy over claims that Mr. Adeniran took his own life by purchasing and drinking poison following a white paper that indicted him and recommended his dismissal.

However, his family insisted he was forced to drink the poison by unknown assailants. To resolve the mystery, the state government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, urged the Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Ayedun Odusola, to assign a coroner to inquire into the death of Adeniran.