Share

The Government of Ondo State has officially announced the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Hon. Oluwatuyi died on Saturday, January 4, 2025, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Sunday, December 15, 2024, while Hon. Oluwatuyi was travelling to Ibadan, Oyo State.

Despite intensive medical care, he sadly passed away after weeks of hospitalization.

Hon. Oluwatuyi was widely respected as a dedicated public servant whose contributions to the growth and development of Ondo State will remain a lasting legacy.

His tenure as SSG was marked by his unwavering commitment to administrative excellence, policy advisory, and effective governance.

READ ALSO:

Over the years, Hon. Oluwatuyi held several prominent positions, including Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Commissioner, and SSG, a role he served twice with distinction.

His leadership and dedication had a significant impact on the progress of Ondo State, earning him respect and admiration across the state.

In an official statement, the Ondo State Government expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the Oluwatuyi family, friends, and associates.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State,” the statement read.

The Honorable Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Otunba ‘Wale Akinlosotu, who signed the statement, confirmed that further details regarding memorial arrangements would be announced in due course.

As the state mourns this great loss, tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, political leaders, and residents who recognize Hon. Oluwatuyi’s pivotal role in shaping the state’s administration.

His legacy as a dedicated and impactful leader will be cherished for generations.

Share

Please follow and like us: