Ondo Govt Launches Farmers Census

The Ondo State Government has commenced a comprehensive farmers census across its 18 Local Government Areas as part of efforts to transform agricultural planning and support through data-driven policies.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Agric and Agric-Business, Wemimo Akinsola, emphasized the importance of the registration exercise, which aims to build a credible and structured database of farmers across the State.

“This is not just about registration,” Akinsola said. “We need to know who our farmers are, what they grow, and where they farm. This database will help the government offer targeted support, enhance food security, and introduce more efficient planning in the agriculture sector.”

He commended the commitment of farmers in addressing food scarcity and reiterated the State government’s resolve to reposition agriculture through Governor Aiyedatiwa’s Executive Order on Agri-business, which includes initiatives like land banking and improved mechanization.

Akinsola assured that the registration is open-ended and inclusive, with no deadline or restriction based on political affiliation or socioeconomic status. He encouraged farmers to register through multiple accessible channels including their mobile phones, Local government offices, or by visiting the State’s Agric and Agri-Business Empowerment Center.

“You can register on your phone, at our office, or in your Local Government Area,” he said. “Once you are registered, the state knows you as a farmer, and that comes with benefits.”

He also revealed that the census began with cocoa farmers under the Cocoa Revolution initiative, and will be expanded to cover maize and cassava farmers in subsequent phases. Additionally, the government plans to establish a tractor unit in each senatorial district to assist farmers during planting seasons.

Mr. Femi Iwajomo, Administrative Secretary of the Ondo State Agric and Agri-Business Empowerment Center (OSAEC), described the exercise as a farmers’ census designed to aid accurate data collection and strategic agricultural development.

Also speaking, Mr. Ojo Emmanuel, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the agency, confirmed that the registration portal is fully secured and all farmer data submitted will be handled with strict confidentiality.

