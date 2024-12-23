Ondo Govt Issues Crowd-Control Directives

Share

The Ondo State government has issued series of directives outlining crowd control measures aimed at regulating public gatherings and ensuring the protection of lives and property during events in the state.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), in a statement, said the directives was in response to the recent spike in tragedies across the country, and in a bid to enhance public safety and order during gatherings across the state.

One of the directives, Ajulo said is for law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough risk assessments of any planned gatherings considering expected attendance, location, and potential for unrest. Also, organizers of public events must notify local authorities prior to the event.

This notification, he said, should include details such as date, time, venue and expected number of attendees. Besides, the government stated that adequate police and security personnel must be deployed to gather intelligence and maintain order before and during events.

