Ondo Govt Inducts 2,000 Teachers Into Primary, Secondary Schools

The Ondo State Government has inducted about 2,000 newly recruited teachers into primary and secondary schools across the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the two-day induction in Akure, the state capital, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in improving the standard of education.

Aiyedatiwa explained that the recruitment exercise was aimed at filling existing vacancies, particularly in rural communities across the state. He warned that any teacher who declines a posting to areas where their services are needed would be disengaged.

“It is imperative to emphasise that your appointment is strictly to fill vacancies in our rural communities and to ensure that students in the state have access to quality education, irrespective of their location. I have therefore instructed that anyone who declines posting to where his or her services are required should be shown the way out,” he said.

The governor also listed some of his administration’s achievements in the education sector, including the construction and renovation of 121 blocks of classrooms, the procurement of 9,870 pieces of furniture for students and teachers, as well as ongoing infrastructural renovations and expansions in secondary schools and technical colleges.

He urged the newly inducted teachers to take the training programme seriously, noting that several monitoring teams have been put in place to track their attendance and performance in the classroom.

“We have emplaced several monitoring teams that will go around the schools to monitor your regular attendance at classes and your output in the days ahead. So you must roll up your sleeves to contribute your quota to the state through quality education,” he advised.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Victor Olabimtan, in his remarks, reflected on the recruitment process and praised the governor for his continued investment in the education sector. He also appealed for further efforts to meet the UNESCO-recommended teacher-to-student ratio of 1:25.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inducted teachers, Akinwale Akinnagbe expressed gratitude to the government, stating that the induction programme would equip them to deliver quality teaching across their various schools.