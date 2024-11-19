Ondo Govt Hosts 300 Investors In Entrepreneurs Summit

Share

Not less than 200 local and international investors are to participate in the entrepreneurship festival set to be hosted by the Ondo State government in Akure, the state capital on Friday.

The Special Adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Entrepreneurship, Dr Summy-Smart Francis, said the state would welcome about 5,000 participants in the festival aimed to attract investors into the state.

Speaking during a press conference heralding the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Dr. Francis said the state has the potential to become a global force in the business world considering the human and natural resources available in the state.

According to him, Idanre Hills, the Smokin Hills in Ilara-Mokin, the Blue Economy, and other tourist centres in the state can attract investors, describing the state’s best-kept secret of Africa.

He said Governor Aiyedatiwa has provided an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive in the State. He said the festival with the theme “Beyond Boundaries Prosperity Beyond Boundaries” is scheduled to be held from Friday, 22nd to Sunday, 24th of November, 2024.

Dr. Francis said the festival would feature an open conference, networking session, business speeches, global recognition award, exhibition, boxing match, fashion show, international women’s congress, and a closing concert with Femi Kuti, Teni, and other foreign artists.

He noted that the Global Entrepreneurship Festival would expand the economic opportunity of the State, it would showcase the rich potential of the state, and attract investors and youths across the State who would benefit greatly from the festival.

Francis added that about 200 local and international investors and more than 5,000 participants would be in attendance.

In his keynote address, the State Commissioner for Information, Otunba Wale Akinlosotu stated that the festival is an unprecedented breakthrough, stressing the state’s readiness to host the festival.

He added that the State has the enabling environment to host the event, noting the festival will change the face of the State for good. He assured all guests and participants of maximum security, stressing that Governor Aiyedatiwa would not joke with the security of lives and property of the people.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Lola Fagbemi, described entrepreneurship as bringing inclusivity and promoting gender equality, adding that Ondo State is passionate about entrepreneurship development.

The Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Prince Boye Ologbese, stated that the festival would change the narrative of the State, adding that his ministry will do its best to support the festival.

The Special Adviser on Transport, Akogun Olugbenga Omole noted that the attention of the world will focus on the State and all the advantages of the festival to promote the State and would be remembered for good.

The Special Adviser on Gender, Mrs. Olamide Falana, while expressing her satisfaction, stated that Ondo State has the manpower, wealth, and ripe enough to host the festival. She added that entrepreneurship remains the solution to gender inequality.

The Acting Chairman of Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Bayo Rojugbokan, described the festival as timely and would contribute to the revenue of the State.

Director of Business Development and Investment Management, Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), Engr. Femi Akarakiri urged Ondo State citizens, especially the youths to see the festival as an opportunity to connect themselves to the outside world.

In attendance were; Member, Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawumi Fayemi-Obayelu, representing Ilaje constituency 2, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Simidele Odimayo, among other top government officials.

