Ondo Govt Gives N30m Loans To Wives Of Fallen Heroes

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has distributed N30 million microcredit revolving interest-free loans to 66 widows of the departed military men in the State.

Aiyedatiwa presented cheques to the beneficiaries of the loan at the parade, laying of wreaths, and empowerment for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at Government Cenotaph, Alagbaka Akure.

The governor emphasised the cultural significance of the final parade and laying of wreaths, describing it as the highest form of respect for fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives both domestically and internationally.

Acknowledging the debt of gratitude owed to soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces, the governor stressed the importance of tangible support beyond words, urging charity works and assistance to their dependants and widows.

Aiyedatiwa reiterated the need for financial and material support to the Legionnaire for the welfare of widows and dependants of fallen heroes.

He commended the success of the emblem appeal fund, raising N3 million, and acknowledged contributions from various individuals, groups, and institutions.

The Micro-Credit Loan Scheme for widows, at zero interest rate, he said remained a flagship programme. He said N30 million has been allocated to support their businesses.

The Governor addressed concerns about loan repayment, pledging continued accessibility and appealing for cooperation to ensure the program’s sustainability.

He announced an expanded role for State Chairmen of Nigeria Legion, now doubling as Commandants of the Nigerian Legion Corps and Commissionaires, focusing on security-related activities.

The governor commended stakeholders for collaborating to make the event a success and reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare, progress, and development of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa called for peaceful elections in the upcoming year, urging all stakeholders to conduct themselves honourably to ensure the state’s peace and progress.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Adebunmi Osadahun acknowledged the efforts of the armed forces in promoting peace and unity in the Country.

She affirmed that the loan was given to the beneficiaries based on the recommendations of the Legion and the Widows Council.

The Commissioner noted that the State Governor and State executive Council among others donated to the appeal fund to be handed over to the Nigerian Legion.

The State Chairman Nigerian Legion, Col.Olu Apata (Rtd) described the event as an annual one to remember and honour the fallen heroes and the serving ones.

Apata lauded the State Government’s efforts at prioritising the welfare of its members and applauded them for the disbursement of loans to wives of the fallen heroes urging the government not to relent.

Widows of the fallen heroes, including Adegbehingbe Victoria, Janet Sunday, said that the annual event enabled Nigerians to remember and honour their late husbands who died defending their fatherland.

They commended the State government for the loan handed to them, promising to refund it promptly.