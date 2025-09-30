Ondo Govt, FAO Partner On Food Security, Land Reforms

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to boost food security, youth empowerment, and land reforms in the state.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving a delegation led by the FAO Representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Dr. Hussein Gadain, during a courtesy visit to his office in Akure.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed delight at the progress recorded since the programme’s inauguration in July 2024, commending FAO for its support, particularly in the areas of GIS tools for forest mapping, advocacy, and farmers’ training.

He pledged continued collaboration, especially in land allocation for farmers, youth recruitment into agribusiness, and budgetary support for agricultural projects. He also stressed the importance of establishing land allocation committees at the local government level to address issues of encroachment and scarcity.

“Land is a very scarce factor of production. Many people are looking for land for expansion, while new entrants are entering the market, and the land size remains the same. The land allocation committee at the local government level will guarantee ownership and reduce land grabbing and encroachment,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor noted that most farmers in the state are ageing, underscoring the need to train a younger generation through initiatives similar to the previous Youth on Ridges programme, where land was provided and cleared for youths to engage in farming.

“By the time you visit again and we share progress, we will have moved from where we are now to another level. I want to thank you once again for coming, and I hope you enjoy your stay in Ondo State,” he added.

On his part, Dr. Gadain expressed appreciation to the governor and people of Ondo State for their partnership with FAO. He said his visit was to assess the progress of ongoing interventions and explore new areas of collaboration in line with the state’s priorities on food security, sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, and natural resource management.

Gadain explained that FAO has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Nigeria since 1960, with its country office established in 1978. Ondo State, he noted, is currently benefitting from two major projects: The GEF7 Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR) Project – implemented in Ondo and Cross River States with a grant from the Global Environment Facility, the GEF7 Biodiversity Project – approved in May 2025, covering Ondo, Edo, Delta, and Ogun States, aimed at conserving biodiversity, restoring degraded forests, and supporting local livelihoods.

According to him, FAO’s interventions in Ondo include the establishment of a GIS laboratory, revival of agricultural extension services, introduction of farmer field and business schools, policy dialogue on land access, and the setting up of solar-powered nurseries to produce two million seedlings for agroforestry.

He disclosed that over 3,800 hectares of degraded forests had been restored and FAO was preparing to deliver an additional one million seedlings to the state.

“Our interventions also align with the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation, which will enhance food security, create jobs, expand export revenue, and strengthen ecosystem services in Ondo State,” Gadain stated.