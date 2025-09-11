Ondo Govt  Embarks On Affordable Housing Scheme For Civil Servants

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said his administration is working towards developing Akure, the state capital, into a befitting status that can rival the capital of any state in Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa said the ongoing urban transformation around the Alagbaka area is just a prelude to other projects aimed at turning the city into a world-class, modern state capital.

Also, the governor promised that work would be sped up on major road projects in the city, particularly at Ijoka Road and Irese flyover, in addition to other road projects currently being planned.

The governor spoke when he flagged off the construction of 32 units of four-bedroom terraced residential buildings for members of the State Executive Council.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at the Government House Grounds, Alagbaka, Akure, marked what the governor described as a milestone project designed to address the housing needs of cabinet members while also strengthening infrastructure development in the state capital.

Aiyedatiwa explained that the project was conceived to tackle the long-standing challenge of inadequate government quarters for top state officials.

According to him, only a few cabinet members had previously enjoyed accommodation within secured government housing facilities.

He said, “This project is significant as it provides modern terraced buildings with amenities that ensure the safety and comfort of our cabinet members. Each unit is well-planned, combining efficiency of space with the security of a gated environment.”

The 32 units comprise 28 houses arranged in five clusters of modern terrace blocks, along with four exclusive stand-alone homes. The residential estate would also feature a gatehouse and a dedicated maintenance utility block for effective management.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the initiative aligns with his administration’s developmental agenda, Our Ease, and underscored his commitment to improving the welfare of those driving government business.

He, however, appealed for patience from other arms of government, particularly the legislature and judiciary, assuring them that similar projects would be extended to them in due course.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also reiterated plans to deliver an affordable housing scheme for civil servants across the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye described the housing project as a clear demonstration of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s resolve to reduce the state’s infrastructure deficit. He urged the contractor to deliver on schedule.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Technical Officer of Cosgrove Investment Ltd., Engr. Baba Kalli assured that the project would be executed to the highest standards, noting that it represents a shared vision of progress, innovation, and good governance.

The Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Housing, Hon. Biola Oladapo, commended the governor’s foresight, describing the initiative as a legacy project that will enhance unity, productivity, and the welfare of cabinet members.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, also praised the governor and urged him to sustain the pace of development in the state capital.