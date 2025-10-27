Ondo Govt Denies Fraud In Metering Scheme

…Announces Instalment Payment

The Ondo State government has described as ‘false and misleading’ the claims that funds meant for the O’Datiwa Mass Metering Scheme were being diverted to private accounts.

The government said the allegation against the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr Johnson Alabi, is politically motivated to discredit the government of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a statement signed by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Mrs Debbie Funmilayo, the government dismissed the claims as “malicious, mischievous, and sponsored by desperate political actors ahead of the forthcoming general elections.”

According to the Ministry, the so-called Ondo Integrity Group (OIG) behind the allegations of fund diversion is “a fake and unregistered entity, assembled by disgruntled politicians to discredit a performing Commissioner and tarnish the image of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s administration.”

The government said, “The O’Datiwa Meter Project remains one of the most transparent and people-centred energy reforms introduced by the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa.”

The government explained that all financial transactions under the scheme are handled through a designated state-controlled account domiciled in JAIZ Bank, as well as accredited online payment platforms approved by the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB).

Her words, “The false claim that payments were directed into private accounts is mischievous and therefore misleading.”

The government clarified that the metering scheme allows private participation through Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), who operate independently in line with regulatory approval.

The Ministry said, “As at the last count, about ten accredited MAPs are legitimately operating within the State. Each MAP, being a private and commercial entity, has its independent financial accountability separate from the Ondo State Power Company Limited (OSPC).”

The statement emphasised that the O’Datiwa meter is currently “the cheapest in Nigeria,” with prices approved by OSERB to ensure fairness and transparency.

The government accused unnamed political figures of sponsoring a “smear campaign” to distract the Commissioner and discredit a key legacy project of the Aiyedatiwa administration.

According to her, “The timing of this petition and the orchestrated online propaganda expose the real motive — to weaken public confidence ahead of the general elections, fake news merchants and fringe online outlets” to circulate defamatory content.”

Despite the attacks, the Ministry affirmed that the people of the state have continued to benefit from the metering initiative, which has “ended the era of estimated billing and brought transparency into electricity consumption.”

It read “Ondo people are wiser. They have seen and benefited directly from the O’Datiwa Metering Scheme. We remain open to any legitimate investigation by competent authorities, adding that both the OSPC and OSERB uphold transparency and accountability in all operations.

“The Honourable Commissioner, Hon. Johnson Alabi, remains focused and undeterred in his resolve to deliver on Mr Governor’s energy access, metering, and power infrastructure agenda.”

The government also announced plans to introduce instalment payment options for residents by late November 2025, to make meters more affordable.