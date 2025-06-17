Ondo Govt, Czech Republic Partner For Sustainable Devt

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnering with global investors and entrepreneurs—particularly from the Czech Republic—to unlock the state’s vast economic potential.

Speaking while receiving the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nigeria, Zdenek Krejci, at the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa described the collaboration as a strategic diplomatic engagement aimed at fostering economic growth, technological transfer, and international cooperation.

The governor emphasized that his administration is focused on providing a stable political climate and business-friendly environment that supports both local and foreign investments.

“We are committed to creating a stable political environment and a conducive economic space for investors. Our legal system supports business operations and we are always open to welcoming new investors from within and outside Nigeria,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He added that the state government would continue to pursue policies that promote ease of doing business, adding: “We will do all we can to ensure our economy grows for the benefit of our people.”

Thanking the Czech envoy for his visit, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed the readiness of his administration to explore every avenue for collaboration with the Czech Republic.

In his remarks, Ambassador Krejci said the Czech Republic has a long-standing industrial tradition dating back to the late 19th century and is globally recognized for its strength in machinery production, including agricultural equipment.

He expressed optimism about the prospects of cooperation with Ondo State, highlighting the Czech Republic’s interest in contributing to Nigeria’s development through expertise in modern agricultural machinery, construction technologies, and renewable energy solutions.

“Ondo State stands out due to its natural resources, governance structure, and evident political will. We believe a strategic alliance with Ondo State will yield mutual benefits and contribute meaningfully to your developmental agenda,” Ambassador Krejci said.

Also speaking, Mr. Adewale Adekunbi, a member of the Czech delegation, noted that the partnership aims not only to stimulate economic activity but also to reduce poverty and unemployment through advanced technology and skills transfer.

