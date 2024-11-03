Ondo Govt Combats Menace Of Plastic Waste, Flooding

Share

…Aiyedatiwa promises timely support for flood victims

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said that tackling the menace of plastic waste and flooding is a top priority for his administration as environmental degradation continues to threaten the ecosystem and human health.

Speaking at the 2024 OSEPA Summit tagged “Combating the menace of plastic pollution in Ondo State 3.0” held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving a plastic-free environment in the State.

The Governor commended the Ondo State Environmental Protection Agency (OSEPA) for its efforts and expressed satisfaction with the consistency of the annual summit since the agency’s creation in 2022.

According to him “Plastic pollution remains a hydra-headed problem with devastating effects on our environment and the healthy existence of humanity.” The Governor emphasized the need for collaborative action to combat the issue.

The Governor highlighted the ongoing environmental challenges, including improper waste disposal and clogged waterways caused by plastics.

He recalled recent flash floods in Ondo Town, expressing sympathy for affected residents and pledging that the state government would take necessary steps to assist victims and prevent future occurrences.

His words “Our administration has already taken bold steps to protect the environment. We have deployed amphibious excavators in each senatorial district to dredge waterways and canals, ensuring free water flow and safeguarding lives and property.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged participants at the summit to generate innovative ideas for reducing plastic waste and align their recommendations with global standards, such as the United Nations’ educational campaigns for plastic pollution awareness.

“Let me use this unique opportunity to reiterate our avowed commitment to zero waste philosophy in our dear Sunshine State.

“Despite the enormous responsibilities of OSEPA, I wish to charge you to continue to display your professional skills in ensuring the achievement of this target committed to you.

“I wish to reiterate the resolve of our administration to adopt the Extended Producer Responsibility (ER) which is a scheme to make manufacturers of some items responsible for creating measures to take back and recycle the products they produce. I am glad that OSEPA is looking into this critical step.

“We will continue to support OSEPA’s efforts within the framework of environmental regulations and won’t allow reckless degradation of our environment”, the Governor added.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also addressed the need to streamline scavenging operations within the state, recognizing their value but pointing out health and safety concerns.

“Ondo State must set the standard for environmental management in Nigeria. Our recent ‘Light Up’ project, which has illuminated major roads, is already curbing nighttime waste dumping,” the Governor said.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser on Environment, Hon. Adeyemi Olayemi acknowledged the governor’s unwavering support for OSEPA’s initiatives and praised the participation of environmental professionals at the summit.

Olayemi expressed confidence that the summit’s outcomes would lead to practical solutions to plastic pollution and environmental degradation in Ondo State.

