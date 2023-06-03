Ondo Govt Breaks Silence, Says Akeredolu Not Dead

The Ondo State Government has debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu is dead.

New Telegraph reports that news from some sections of the media had earlier claimed that Governor Akeredolu is dead following months of illness.

But, debunking the news report in a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the state government stated that though Akeredolu is critically ill, he’s not dead.

In a statement titled “Ignore The Rumour On The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON”, it state government said, “We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary. We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive.”