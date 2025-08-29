The Ondo State Government has commenced a statewide verification exercise for all pensioners in the state, focusing on retirees from 2016 to date.

The exercise, which is being coordinated by the State Pension Transitional Department, is aimed at ensuring accurate pension records, eradicating ghost pensioners, and facilitating the seamless and timely payment of pensions and gratuities.

According to a schedule released by the government, the verification exercise will take place across local government headquarters and designated centres approved by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

The process will run from September 2 to September 16, 2025, covering all Local Government Areas in phases.

The verification will begin with pensioners from Ilaje, Okitipupa, Irele/Ese-Odo and Odigbo on September 2 and 3, before moving to other Local Government Areas in subsequent days, with Akure North and Akure South concluding the exercise on September 15 and 16.

The government stressed that all pensioners are required to appear in person for verification, warning that no proxies will be allowed.

Also, retirees are expected to present their Letter of Approval of Retirement, Payment Voucher, Bank Verification Number certificate and a Pensioner’s Identity Card or another valid means of identification.

Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners are required to provide additional documents, including a Letter of Administration and an Affidavit of Next-of-Kin.

Authorities urged all eligible pensioners to participate in the exercise, describing it as a critical step toward streamlining pension administration, improving transparency, and ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries receive entitlements.