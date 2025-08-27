Ondo Govt Bans Graduation Ceremonies Of Non-Existing Students

…Streamlines Private Schools’ Operations

The Ondo State government has unveiled plans to re-accredit private schools, sanction illegal ones, ban underage admissions, and graduation ceremonies for nursery pupils and Junior Secondary School (JSS) students.

These policies, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Igbekele Ajibefun, said, were part of efforts to reposition the education sector of the state to its former enviable pedigree.

Part of the new education policies included the prohibition of illegal and unregistered schools, the banning of graduation ceremonies for nursery schools and JSS 3 classes, and the re-accreditation of all private schools for quality assurance.

This message was conveyed to the private school owners in the state during a stakeholders’ meeting with all proprietors and proprietresses in the 18 Local Government Areas.

Ajibefun noted that the state government is poised to reposition the education sector and is taking deliberate steps to encourage and support private school owners through different policies.

According to him, “My interactions start with private school owners because the private sector plays a critical role as you are major stakeholders in the education business. It is more serious than any other business.

“It is obvious that things have gone bad in the education sector; there are urgent issues we need to address so that we can bring back the lost glory.”

The commissioner said the state must build on its gains and that stakeholders must work together to address some areas of concern.

He highlighted the need for strict compliance with Ministry directives, especially regarding the use of recommended textbooks, faithful adherence to the approved curriculum, and observance of the official school calendar and public holidays released by the Ministry.

Ajibefun promised that the state would involve private schools in reviewing the curriculum for the state, collaborate on examination supervision, and streamline the approval and registration process for private schools to make the process less cumbersome. He also pledged support for the Ministry during difficult times.

He noted that schools operating illegally in the state would be given a six-month grace period to get approval. He added that the state would review the conditions for school approval to make it easier.

Ajibedun said, “When you run an unapproved school, you are running an illegal business. This administration will not allow illegalities, and that is the reason we are reviewing it. In the next couple of weeks, the new conditions will be rolled out.” All private schools operating in the state must meet minimum standards.

The commissioner also stated that Ondo State has banned unapproved and foreign curricula without clearance, as well as the use of advanced learning resources that do not match learners’ ages.

He also frowned at underage admissions and admissions without clearance, transfer certificates, records, or transcripts.

Speaking on the graduation ceremonies for non-exit students, Ajibefun said Ondo State has to step in to also ban elaborate graduation ceremonies, especially for nursery and JSS classes.

Ajibefun stressed that the state would no longer tolerate schools organising excursions without approval or clearance from the Ministry due to the state of security in the nation.

The commissioner advised private school owners to be circumspect on the issue of making extra lessons compulsory after normal classes.

Regarding the reuse of textbooks, the government has banned the exploitation of parents through the purchase of new textbooks every year, stating that siblings of a particular pupil can continue to use the same textbook for a period of time.

The commissioner also mentioned that the process of digitizing all schools in the state is in progress, noting that all students in the state’s primary and secondary schools would soon be migrated to the digital platform of the Ministry of Education.

He warned that the state would not go below the minimum standard, saying that any school that cannot meet the “irreducible minimum” should find another business.

The proprietors and proprietresses appreciated the Commissioner while also commending the Governor for appointing a professor as the Commissioner for education.

“They therefore sought more time for the accreditation of schools and also advised the government to reduce bureaucracy in dealing with private schools in the state.