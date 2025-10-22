Ondo Gov’t Assures Residents After Leaked Terror Alert, Urges Vigilance

The Ondo State Government has reassured residents following the leak of a security memo warning of a possible terrorist attack in parts of the state.

The memo, originating from the State Security Services and addressed to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure, was intended for inter-agency use and was not meant for public circulation.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Idowu Ajanaku, explained that such intelligence reports are a routine part of security operations aimed at identifying and preventing potential threats.

He emphasized that the government and security agencies are actively acting on the information to safeguard the public.

Ajanaku urged residents to remain calm, stay vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to security authorities.

“Every measure is being taken to prevent any attack in Ondo State. Residents are encouraged to continue with their daily activities while cooperating with security agencies,” he stated.

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has reportedly been in constant contact with security agencies, particularly to safeguard border communities and ensure that Ondo remains one of the safest states in Nigeria.

The government emphasized the importance of public cooperation and vigilance in preventing threats, warning against panic or taking laws into one’s own hands.