Ondo Gov’t Approves Recruitment Of 500 Amotekun Officers

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the recruitment and training of 500 new Amotekun Corps officers as part of renewed efforts to strengthen security across the state.

The announcement came on Friday, November 28, during the inauguration of 130 newly appointed Justices of the Peace (JPs), marking the revival of the JP institution in the state after nearly 17 years of inactivity.

The governor, joined by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, and the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, described the event as a significant milestone in enhancing grassroots justice in line with the administration’s OUR EASE agenda, which prioritises order, security and the rule of law.

Aiyedatiwa said the new JPs were chosen from diverse backgrounds to reflect the inclusiveness and community orientation of the state’s justice system.

He urged them to uphold integrity, fairness and wisdom as they carry out duties such as mediating disputes, maintaining peace within communities and supporting lawful conduct among citizens.

He reiterated that the office of the JP is a sacred responsibility and assured the appointees of the government’s backing as they help promote harmony and resolve conflicts at the grassroots.

The governor also highlighted the ongoing expansion of the judicial sector, including the recruitment of additional state counsels and the near completion of a new Judiciary Complex equipped with a ceremonial courtroom, modular courts and a functional library.

He said these reforms are aimed at improving access to justice and strengthening the institutional framework of the judiciary.

In his remarks, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Kayode Ajulo traced the origins of the JP institution to 14th-century England and noted its adoption during Nigeria’s colonial administration.

He explained that Ondo State last appointed Justices of the Peace in 2008 and emphasised that the renewed appointments underscore government’s commitment to community-based justice delivery.

He added that the appointees were selected strictly on merit, moral standing and their contributions to peaceful coexistence.

Represented by Justice Akintan Osadebe, the Chief Judge, Justice Odusola, administered the oath of office and advised the new JPs to familiarise themselves with their handbook, which outlines their legal and quasi-judicial responsibilities.

He stressed the importance of their role in maintaining public order, certifying documents, inspecting detention facilities and offering guidance to community members, youth groups and local leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa expressed gratitude to the state government and acknowledged the historical significance of the inauguration.

He pledged that the new Justices of the Peace would work diligently to support the judiciary, promote peace and strengthen community engagement across the state.

He noted the importance of recognising rural communities and called for collective efforts among stakeholders to ensure justice and development reach every part of Ondo State.

Prominent individuals among the newly inaugurated JPs include the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; leading traditional rulers such as the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III; the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II; and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo.

Also inaugurated were senior security heads including the Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, the State Comptroller of Immigration, the NSCDC Commandant and the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, alongside diplomats, religious leaders and respected professionals.

The governor’s approval of 500 new Amotekun personnel, combined with the revival of the JP system, signals a renewed commitment to strengthening security, enhancing justice delivery and fostering peace across Ondo State.