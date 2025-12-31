Ondo Govt Approves Monarch For Riverine Community

The Ondo State government has approved the appointment of Owei Kekemeke as the pioneer Amananawei of Agadagda-Obon in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, who disclosed this on Wednesday, stated that the government is prepared to fill all vacant stools once communities are ready to initiate the selection process.

Speaking after the State Executive Council meeting, Takuro also confirmed that warrant chiefs had been approved for the appointment of a new Alade-Okun of Alade in Idanre local government, enabling the community to install a new king without delay

Also, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, disclosed that the state government has approved a new Tax Bill for submission to the State House of Assembly for passage.

He said the new bill aligns with the state’s commitment to harmonise its fiscal policies with the upcoming Federation tax law, which is set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

Ajulo disclosed that the new bill is designed to ensure that Ondo State’s tax framework operates in tandem with national standards under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and related reforms, promoting efficiency, transparency, and sustainable revenue generation for the benefit of all residents.

According to him, by adopting these measures, the state aims to foster economic growth, improve public services, and create a more equitable tax environment that supports businesses and individuals alike, including relief for low-income earners and small businesses.

His words: “This approval marks a proactive step towards integrating Ondo State into the evolving national tax landscape. It will enable us to better serve our people while contributing to Nigeria’s broader economic objectives.

“The bill will now proceed to the Ondo State House of Assembly, where it will undergo legislative review and debate. The Ondo State Government encourages public participation in the process and remains open to constructive feedback from stakeholders.”

Besides, the government declared a work-free day on Friday, January 2, designed to give workers adequate time to return from the New Year holiday. The federal government had earlier declared January 1 as a public holiday.

The Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip, described the decision as a relief for workers and urged public servants and members of the public to take note of the revised resumption date.

Philip further stated that the day (Monday, January 5) would feature the state’s customary first workday prayer meeting at the Governor’s Office complex.

On infrastructure developments, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his commitment to the state’s progress through various projects.

He disclosed that projects such as the 24km Aboto/Atijere road and a 1km Sabomi road in Ese Odo had already been approved by the cabinet.