Ondo Govt Approves Akure-Idanre Road Dualisation

The Ondo State Government has approved the construction and dualisation of the main road linking Akure, the State capital, with Idanre, an adjoining Local Government Area.

The Akure-Idanre Road project was among several approved during the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday at the Governor’s Office.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Abiola Olawoye, who briefed Journalists on Friday, said the approval covers the first phase of 10km of the road, stretching from Arakale/Oke Aro Junction to KM 10 along the Akure-Idanre Road.

Olawoye also disclosed that the Council approved the construction and renovation of buildings in all the technical colleges, unity secondary schools, and selected secondary schools across the State.

Projects approved include the renovation of male and female hostels at Unity Secondary School, Epinmi Akoko; construction of a 4-classroom block at A.U.D. Akungba Akoko; renovation of the SS1 block at Unity Secondary School, Owo; and renovation of male and female hostels at Unity Secondary School, Owo.

Others include the construction of a perimeter fence at Ejioba High School, Oba Ile in Akure North Local Government Area; renovation of a 6-classroom block at African Church Comprehensive High School, Alagbaka, Akure; construction of a 4-classroom block at Idanre High School, Alade, Idanre; and renovation of a science laboratory block at Ekimogun Grammar School, Bolorunduro, Ondo.

Also approved were the construction of a 4-classroom block at Ikoya Grammar School, Ikoya in Okitipupa Local Government Area; renovation of the female hostel at Unity Secondary School, Ode-Aye; construction of a 4-classroom block at Community High School, Ode Mahin in Ilaje Local Government Area; and construction of a 4-classroom block at Laje Grammar School, Atijire.

The government also approved the construction of a 4-classroom block at Igi Moni Community Girls’ School, Ebutte-Ipare; and renovation and construction of selected buildings in all Technical Colleges across Ondo State under the BATVE initiative.

Other projects approved include the construction of Omuro International Market at Ode-Ugbo, construction of a concrete sedimentation tank at Aboto, and construction of concrete landing walkways at various locations in Ilaje and Ese Odo Local Government Areas.

Also approved were the upgrading and vertical enhancement of Fasoranti Park, Alagbaka, Akure; supply of laboratory equipment to the Quality Control Department of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure; and construction of 32 terraced four-bedroom apartments at Alagbaka, Akure.

