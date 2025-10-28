Ondo Govt Approves 101.6km Road Projects, Key Infrastructure Devts

The Ondo State Government has approved the construction and rehabilitation of 101.036 kilometres of roads across the state as part of efforts to close infrastructure gaps and promote economic development.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, said the approvals cover both new constructions and rehabilitation works in strategic areas.

According to him, the Council approved 66.421 kilometres of new roads and 34.615 kilometres of rehabilitation and reconstruction, bringing the total to 101.036 kilometres.

Olawoye noted that the projects are designed to ease vehicular movement, enhance commerce, and open up rural communities for development.

In addition, the Council approved the construction of a 216-bed hostel at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko to improve accommodation facilities for corps members serving in the state.

The government also gave the green light for the construction of a two-storey building for the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption Commission, alongside the renovation of office buildings belonging to the Hospital Management Board (HMB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), and the Ministries of Energy and Mineral Resources, Water Resources, Women Affairs, and Lands and Housing.

Speaking further, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, announced the appointment of three new traditional rulers across the state.

He listed them as Prince Emmanuel Adetutu Ifasole, appointed as the Akinuwa of Ipindo in Ondo West Local Government Area; Prince Bamikole Adeyefa, as the Elemure of Emure-Ile in Owo Local Government Area; and Prince Akintoye Felix Adeoye, as the Oluoke of Okeigbo in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area.

Takuro added that the Council also approved the constitution of a Warrant Chiefs Committee for the Olojoda Chieftaincy Stool, comprising six nominees drawn from the ruling houses of the community.

Also addressing reporters, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Idowu Ajanaku, said the approvals demonstrate the administration’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive governance.

“This government is focused on projects that touch lives directly. Governor Aiyedatiwa is determined to deliver visible results through massive infrastructure renewal,” Ajanaku said.

He assured that all approved projects would be closely monitored to ensure timely completion and quality delivery.