February 18, 2026
Ondo Gov, Aiyedatiwa’s Aide Resigns

Taiwo Ilesanmi Gbamila, Senior Special Assistant on multimedia to Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Monday, February 16, 2026 tendered his resignation from the governor’s media team.

Gbamila submitted his resignation in a letter addressed to the governor and copied to the office of the Secretary to Ondo State Government.

The scathy resignation reads: “Your excellency, thank you for the opportunity to serve. I hereby respectfully tender my resignation from my appointment.”

Although he didn’t state the reasons for his resignation in the letter, Gbamila had recently in a viral video expressed displeasure with current state of affairs in the Aiyedatiwa’s government.

