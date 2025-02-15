Ondo First Lady Returns To Govt House, Sparks Reconciliation Hopes

Share

Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made a surprise return to the Government House on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment after months of speculation about her absence.

Her reappearance at the government house coincided with a wedding ceremony at the chapel within the government house premises, leaving attendees in shock and excitement.

Efforts by religious leaders and concerned stakeholders across the state seem to have paid off, as sources close to the family confirmed that both Aiyedatiwa and his wife had been making serious moves to reconcile ahead of his February 24 inauguration.

Their prayers were seemingly answered when the First Lady walked into the wedding ceremony of the governor’s niece, drawing applause from the congregation.

Saturday Telegrah gathered that the moment she stepped into the hall, excitement filled the air, with many guests celebrating her return.

The governor, who was attending a separate function within the premises, was reportedly taken by surprise upon learning of her presence.

It is believed that her return may have been influenced by increasing public demand for her involvement in state affairs.

Many had voiced concerns that her absence created a vacuum in governance, making her reappearance highly symbolic.

The significance of the moment was further amplified when the officiating priest at the chapel publicly acknowledged her as “Her Excellency,” an address that drew another round of applause from the attendees.

Her unexpected return has fueled speculation about the future of her relationship with the governor and its potential political implications.

While neither Aiyedatiwa nor his wife has publicly commented on the development, political observers view the First Lady’s return as a strategic and timely event ahead of the governor’s official swearing-in for his first full term.

As Ondo State braces for a new political era under Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, the First Lady’s return to the Government House has become a focal point of discussions, raising fresh hopes for unity in both governance and family affairs.

