Ondo Fashion Designer Lands In Prison for ‘Stealing Pot of Soup’

A Magistrate’s Court in Oke Eda, Akure, Ondo State, has remanded a fashion designer, Adua Fatogun, in prison custody for allegedly stealing a pot of soup. Fatogun who was jailed yesterday was said to have committed the offence on October 12, 2023, at about 9 am at Ifeleye Street, Ayeyemi, Ondo town.

The 19-year-old was also alleged to have stolen the property of one Felix Ogunbolade, Adeqoga Aboo- dun, and Akinsete Adurayemi worth N311,100. Fatogun pleaded not guilty to the four-count of burglary and theft.

The police prosecutor, Bernard Olagbayi, said the offences contravened Section 383 and were punishable under Section 412(1), 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State. He, however, advised the court to adjourn the case to enable him prepare witnesses for trial.