Farmers Protest Herdsmen’s Killing In Ondo

Ondo farmers on Wednesday took to the streets to protest the alleged killing of five people by suspected herdsmen at Aba Oyinbo community in Akure North Local Government Area.

New Telegraph gathered that the assailants invaded the community and opened fire on the victims barely two weeks after killing no fewer than 14 people in four communities, Ademekun, Aba Pastor, Aba Sunday, and Alajido—all in the same Local Government Area.

Angry protesters stormed the Governor’s Office in large numbers, chanting solidarity songs and calling on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to urgently intervene and halt the unrelenting attacks on farmers.

The protesters decried the increasing spate of killings, alleging that the attackers infiltrated the state through Edo. The protesters called on the governor, the police, the army, and Amotekun to come to their rescue.

As of the time of filing this report, security operatives had been deployed to the protest scene to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

