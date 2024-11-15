Ondo Election: NSCDC Deploy 6,000 Personnel For Adequate Security, Violent Free Poll

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said it has deployed 6,000 personnel to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the Ondo State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday November 16, 2024.

The NSCDC Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who gave the assurance expressed the determination of the corps in ensuring adequate Security for hitch free gubernatorial poll.

The Commandant added that the deployment was part of the corps efforts to guarantee a free, fair, and credible election process.

Audi declared that the NSCDC is fully prepared to contribute to the success of the election.

This was the content of the media briefing organized by the NSCDC on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

The deployed personnel according to the Commandant will include, “specialized units such as the Special Female Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Agro Rangers Unit, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Unit (CBRNE) , K-9 Unit, Marine Unit, and Election Monitoring Unit (EMU).

These units will provide comprehensive security coverage across Ondo’s 18 Local Government Areas, 203 Wards, and 3,933 Polling Units.”

The officer in charge of the election, Philip Ayuba, highlighted the significance of enough security for the electorates to be able to exercise their franchise. He noted that “the NSCDC has made adequate arrangements to prevent any disruptions and ensure the protection of utilities.

Ayuba also appreciated the role of the media, acknowledging the Police as the lead agency and the NSCDC as a sister agency.

“The NSCDC’s deployment is not limited to election-day security; personnel will also safeguard critical national assets and infrastructure, secure INEC officials and ad hoc staff, and monitor the entire election process until the results are announced.

“The Intelligence and Investigation Department will focus on preventing political violence and curbing potential election-related unrest.

“The NSCDC’s deployment demonstrates its commitment to ensuring a peaceful and credible election in Ondo State.

“With a strong presence across the state, the corps is well-prepared to address any security challenges that may arise during the election”, the NSCDC said.

